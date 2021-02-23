Markets
Sykes Enterprises Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) Tuesday reported four-quarter net income of $25.4 million or $0.64 per share, up from $23.0 million or $0.56 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.81 per share from $0.69 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose 5.9% to $450.5 million from $425.3 million last year.

Revenues were driven by a combination of solid operational positioning, which enabled the company to respond to opportunities in the marketplace with agility, coupled with a diverse business mix and healthy demand from existing and new program expansions as well as new client wins.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.78 per share on revenues of $442 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, Sykes expects adjusted earnings of $0.67 to $0.70 per share on revenues of $454.0 million to $459.0 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.66 per share on revenues of $438.8 million.

For the full year 2021, Sykes expects adjusted earnings of $2.94 to $3.07 per share on revenues of $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.98 per share on revenues of $1.79 billion.

