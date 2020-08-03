Sykes Enterprises Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Sykes Enterprises Inc.(SYKE) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to $22.23 million or $0.55 per share from $11.27 million or $0.27 per share in the previous year, driven by a higher demand and strong operating margins.

On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2020 earnings per share were $0.71 compared to $0.41 in the prior year.

Quarterly revenues were $416.8 million up 7.2% from $389.0 million in the comparable quarter last year.

