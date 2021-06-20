Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:SYKE) 28% Jump Shows Its Popularity With Investors

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 28% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The annual gain comes to 101% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, Sykes Enterprises' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.6x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 18x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Sykes Enterprises could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Sykes Enterprises?

Sykes Enterprises' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.6%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 190% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 66% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 17%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sykes Enterprises' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Sykes Enterprises' P/E

Shares in Sykes Enterprises have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Sykes Enterprises' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Sykes Enterprises that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sykes Enterprises. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

