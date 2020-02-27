SYKE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: SYKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.20, changing hands as low as $30.42 per share. Sykes Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYKE's low point in its 52 week range is $24.54 per share, with $38.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.