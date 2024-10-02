SYK Stock May Gain From Completion of Vertos Medical Acquisition

Stryker Corporation SYK announced the completion of the acquisition of Vertos Medical, a privately held company providing a minimally invasive solution for treating chronic lower back pain caused by lumbar spinal stenosis.

Through the acquisition, Stryker can access more ambulatory surgery facilities and diversify its offerings for minimally invasive pain management.

Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved 1.7% south and closed at $357.27 on Tuesday.

Stryker, as a leading player in the global orthopedic market, is gaining organically through research and development leading to product launches. The company also follows an acquisition-driven strategy to broaden its product portfolio. Accordingly, we anticipate the stock to gain investors’ optimism around this latest acquisition of Vertos Medical.

Meanwhile, SYK currently has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion. It has an earnings yield of 3.3%, much higher than the industry’s yield of 0.7%. In the last reported quarter, SYK delivered an earnings surprise of 0.72%.

More on the SYK’s Acquisition News

Lumbar spinal stenosis is the most common cause of pain and disability, affecting a large number of people globally. Nowadays, patients expect to be better quickly and get back to their normal lives sooner. Patients are, hence, seeking the least invasive treatment options. The minimally invasive therapy from Vertos Medical offers pain relief and may increase mobility without requiring major surgery.

The addition of Vertos Medical’s differentiated portfolio will strengthen Stryker’s impact in interventional solutions to address chronic pain.

More on Stryker’s Past Acquisitions

SYK has been following an acquisition-driven strategy to boost its growth profile.

Recently, the company inked a deal to acquire care.ai, which is likely to add artificial intelligence-assisted virtual care workflows, smart room technology and ambient intelligence solutions.

In August, Stryker announced the completion of the acquisition of MOLLI Surgical Inc., a privately held company specializing in the development of wire-free soft tissue localization technology for breast-conserving surgery. As a result of the acquisition, MOLLI’s portfolio is likely to boost SYK’s commitment to advancing surgical solutions in breast cancer care.

In July, Stryker completed the previously announced acquisition of Artelon, a privately held company specializing in innovative soft tissue fixation products for foot and ankle and sports medicine procedures. The acquisition highlighted SYK's commitment to providing distinctive ligament and tendon reconstruction solutions, and strengthening the company's product line in the soft tissue fixation sector.



Per management, these buyouts represent Stryker’s focus on its strategy of boosting category leadership and market-leading growth.

Industry Prospects in Favor of SYK

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global pain management devices market was valued at $6.92 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions is one of the key aspects anticipated to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, has boosted the demand for nerve and muscle stimulators. The rising prevalence of hypertension or trauma is another significant factor expected to propel market growth.

Given the market potential, Stryker’s acquisition of Vertos Medical is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.

SYK’s Price Performance

For the year-to-date period, Stryker’s shares have rallied 18% compared with the industry’s rise of 13.4%. The S&P 500 has grown 20.1% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.58%.

Universal Health Service has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% rise so far this year.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 3.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.2% rise.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 24.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 11.9% growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.