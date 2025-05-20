SYK Stock Likely to Rise Following FDA Clearance for OptaBlate System

Stryker SYK recently received FDA clearance for its OptaBlate BVN Basivertebral Nerve Ablation System (OptaBlate BVN), a significant milestone in the treatment of chronic vertebrogenic lower back pain. The addition of the OptaBlate BVN to Stryker's pain portfolio expands its advanced pain therapy solutions for patients and represents the intersection of two of the company’s core competencies: radiofrequency ablation technology and vertebral access.

As back pain remains one of the most prevalent and debilitating conditions worldwide, the OptaBlate BVN system is expected to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids and other long-term pain management therapies.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company traded flat till yesterday’s closing. Shares of the company have gained 9.6% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 8% growth. The S&P 500 has gained 0.6% in the same time frame.

The FDA clearance of Stryker's OptaBlate BVN System positions it to capture a growing segment of the chronic back pain treatment market, a condition affecting millions globally. By offering a minimally invasive, opioid-sparing solution, Stryker addresses a critical unmet need in pain management, which could drive increased adoption among healthcare providers. This innovation enhances Stryker’s Interventional Spine portfolio, supports recurring revenues through procedural use and strengthens its competitive edge, factors that can contribute to long-term revenue growth and, ultimately, upward momentum in the performance of the stock.

SYK currently has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion. It has an earnings yield of 3.4%, which is higher than the industry’s 0.04%. In the last reported quarter, SYK delivered an earnings surprise of 4.03%.



More on SYK’s OptaBlate BVN Ablation System

Stryker’s OptaBlate BVN Ablation System is a next-generation, image-guided solution developed to treat chronic vertebrogenic lower back pain by targeting the basivertebral nerve, a known source of pain originating in the vertebral endplates. The system uses radiofrequency energy to ablate the BVN through a minimally invasive posterior approach, offering a therapeutic option that avoids the need for long-term pain medications or spinal fusion surgeries. With built-in safety features, ergonomic design and a streamlined workflow, OptaBlate is engineered to be both clinician-friendly and patient-centric, aligning with modern interventional pain practices.

The OptaBlate BVN Ablation System comes equipped with several advanced features designed to enhance procedural efficiency and clinical outcomes. It can achieve a lesion of at least 1 cm in just seven minutes, offering a fast and effective treatment option for clinicians. The system includes a steerable, dynamically curved introducer that allows for precise navigation and targeted ablation, improving access to the basivertebral nerve.

Additionally, its proprietary micro-infusion technology maintains hydration in the treatment zone, minimizing impedance errors and preventing tissue charring, common issues that can affect procedural success. The use of 10-gauge access tools further supports accurate placement and consistent performance across diverse patient anatomies.

Stryker’s Interventional Spine division is likely to showcase the OptaBlate BVN system as a key addition to its pain management portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Pain & Neuroscience Annual Meeting. The system is poised to be a strategic growth driver for Stryker’s Interventional Spine business by expanding its portfolio into the high-demand area of chronic back-pain treatment.

Industry Prospects in Favor of SYK

Per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global chronic lower back-pain treatment market size was valued at $2.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2025 to $5.56 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecasted period.

The growth in the chronic lower back-pain treatment market is driven by the rising prevalence of back pain due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles and increasing awareness of minimally invasive treatment options.

SYK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SYK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are CVS Health Corporation CVS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and AngioDynamics ANGO.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Revenues of $94.59 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.8%. CVS Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 11.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Integer Holdings reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.31, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. Revenues of $437.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Integer Holdings has a long-term estimated growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

AngioDynamics, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of 3 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 13-cent loss. Revenues of $72 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.

ANGO has an estimated fiscal 2026 earnings growth rate of 27.8% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.5% growth. AngioDynamics’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 70.9%.

