SYK Stock Gains on Launch of Hands-Free Device: Sync Badge

Stryker SYK recently announced the launch of its hands-free, wearable communication device, Sync Badge, to support care team members with fast and reliable collaborations.

Sync Badge should help care providers offset ongoing nurse shortage by simplifying workflows and connecting to essential people and information. The device includes hands-free communication with wake word, dedicated panic button, Do Not Disturb mode and urgent call breakthrough. It can integrate with different connected devices and software platforms.

Likely Trend of SYK Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 2.3% to $394.88 at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, SYK’s shares have gained 11.7% compared with the medical products industry’s 6.9% growth. The S&P 500 has increased 8.4% in the same time frame.



Given the ongoing nursing shortage, SYK’s Sync Badge is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues, which can further raise the stock’s price.

SYK currently has a market capitalization of $147.4 billion. In the last reported quarter, SYK delivered an earnings surprise of 3.49%.

Sync Badge: Revolutionizing Healthcare Communication

The company’s Sync Badge is a groundbreaking hands-free communication device designed to enhance collaboration in fast-paced healthcare environments. This wearable device allows care team members to use voice commands for seamless communication, addressing the increasing challenges posed by nursing shortages and demanding patient care settings.

By saying “Okay Vocera,” users can connect with colleagues based on name, role, or group, ensuring swift coordination. The Vocera communication platform complements the Sync Badge by providing a comprehensive clinical workflow solution, reducing the cognitive burden on healthcare workers and improving decision-making.

The Sync Badge also features a dedicated panic button for emergencies, allowing security personnel to locate and communicate with staff in distress. Additionally, the device integrates with various connected healthcare systems, providing real-time notifications for alarms, lab results and medical devices. By reducing workflow inefficiencies and enhancing safety, the Sync Badge significantly improves the responsiveness and effectiveness of patient care teams.

Stryker’s Hands-On Patient Care Solutions

Stryker has established itself as a leader in hands-on patient care through a diverse range of medical technologies, and Sync Badge will boost its portfolio further. The company’s acute and emergency care solutions provide advanced tools for hospitals and emergency responders, ensuring timely and effective treatment. Stryker’s neurotechnology and spine innovations enable precise and minimally invasive procedures, improving patient outcomes in complex surgeries. Its surgical technologies, including orthopedic instruments and craniomaxillofacial solutions, enhance the capabilities of medical professionals in trauma and reconstructive surgeries.

Stryker’s integration of digital, robotics, and enabling technologies further strengthens its patient care services. Its Mako SmartRobotics system, for instance, enhances precision in orthopedic surgeries, allowing for better implant placement and faster recovery times.

SYK’s Recent Developments

In January, Stryker reported robust fourth-quarter results, driven by strong performance in the U.S. market, notably in Instruments, Medical, Endoscopy, Trauma and Extremities and Mako. Strong International sales also buoyed optimism. SYK expects the momentum in the international market to continue in 2025.

The company signed an agreement in the same month to acquire Inari Medical for approximately $4.9 billion. The acquisition is likely to expand its portfolio and provide life-saving solutions to patients with peripheral vascular diseases. SYK completed the acquisition last month by tendering an offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Inari Medical.

SYK also announced a definitive agreement in January to sell its U.S. spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers, LLC, a family-owned investment firm specializing in the neuro-musculoskeletal space, to create a newly formed company called VB Spine, LLC. This reflects a strategic move to streamline Stryker’s portfolio by divesting its U.S. spinal implants business, enabling it to focus on higher-growth areas.

SYK’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Stock Picks

Stryker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX, and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

Masimo

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Boston Scientific

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Cardinal Health

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

