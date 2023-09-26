SYK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $277.46, changing hands as low as $274.86 per share. Stryker Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SYK's low point in its 52 week range is $200.80 per share, with $306.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.97. The SYK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Biotechnology Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding PNTR
General Electric 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.