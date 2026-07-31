SYK Falls Despite Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Sales and Cyber Recovery

Stryker Corporation SYK reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.69 per share, up 17.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46 by 6.6%.

GAAP EPS was $3.30, up 44.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

SYK's Sales Growth Regains Momentum

Revenues rose 9.4% to $6.59 billion and topped the consensus mark of $6.56 billion by 0.5%. Organic sales advanced 9%, supported by stronger capital deliveries, recovering production and broad demand across the portfolio.

Despite better-than-expected sales and EPS, Stryker tightened its sales and EPS guidance, likely leading to a decline of 7.8% in share price during after-hours trading yesterday. Year to date, the company’s shares have lost 1% compared with the industry’s decline of 16.1%. The S&P 500 Index has increased 6.7% in the same time frame.



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The quarter marked a sharp recovery from the cybersecurity disruption that constrained production in the first quarter. Management said plants had returned to consistent operation, allowing Stryker to rebuild output and fulfill more capital orders.

U.S. sales increased 8.9% to $4.96 billion, while international sales climbed 11.0% to $1.63 billion. International growth was led by Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Japan, India and Brazil.

Stryker's MedSurg Portfolio Leads Growth

MedSurg and Neurotechnology sales increased 9.7% to $3.63 billion, with organic growth of 9.2%. Medical was the strongest major business, rising 13.4% to $1.12 billion, aided by demand for preoperative skin-preparation products, powered cots, LIFEPAK 35, ProCuity beds and Smart Care offerings.

Endoscopy sales advanced 11.7% to $1 billion, while Instruments rose 9.3% to $1 billion. Vascular sales declined 0.7% to $496 million because of a supply disruption at an Inari manufacturing site, which created back orders and lost sales.

Management expects Vascular back orders to fall to a manageable level by the end of the third quarter. A stabilized sales force and improving product availability are expected to support a return to growth during the second half.

SYK's Orthopaedics Posts Broad Gains

Orthopaedics sales grew 9.1% to $2.96 billion, with organic growth of 8.7%. Trauma and Extremities led the segment with an 11.9% increase to $1.07 billion, reflecting strength in trauma and upper-extremity products.

Ortho Tech sales rose 10.3% to $717 million on robust Mako installations. Knees increased 8.4% to $693 million, while Hips improved 2.9% to $479 million. Management also highlighted record second-quarter Mako installations and rising utilization across the installed base.

The company moved Mako RPS into full commercial launch in the United States. Other product catalysts include Triathlon Gold, the Incompass Total Ankle Replacement System and the planned launch of the SONOPET 3 Ultrasonic Aspirator.

Stryker Expands Margins on Cost Discipline

Adjusted gross profit totaled $4.35 billion in the second quarter, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 66.0%, aided by favorable tariff effects, business mix and cost discipline.

Research, development and engineering expenses increased 6.6% year over year to $434 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.2% to $2.23 billion. Total operating expenses were $2.84 billion, up 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Adjusted operating income increased 17.0% to $1.81 billion. Adjusted operating margin improved 170 basis points to 27.4%, reflecting gross margin gains and lower adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales.

The margin performance was notable, given continuing cybersecurity remediation expenses, lost manufacturing absorption and raw-material pressures. Management remains committed to its multiyear operating-margin expansion plan.

SYK Strengthens Cash Flow and Capital Plans

Stryker exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.39 billion compared with $2.88 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.84 billion compared with $1.36 billion a year ago.

Management continues to prioritize acquisitions but plans to resume share repurchases in the third quarter. Stryker has about $1 billion remaining under an existing board authorization, with the timing and scale dependent on deal flow and valuation.

Capital demand remained healthy, with an elevated backlog and no order cancellations reported at quarter-end. Strong orders across Mako, beds and Smart Care provide visibility into second-half deliveries.

Stryker Narrows 2026 Outlook

Stryker now expects full-year organic sales growth of 8.3-9.3% compared with its earlier guidance of 8.0-9.5%. Adjusted earnings are projected between $14.95 and $15.10 per share versus the prior projection of $14.90 to $15.10.

The outlook assumes a modestly positive pricing contribution and slightly favorable foreign-currency effects if rates remain near current levels. Management expects the second half to benefit from capital backlog conversion, production ramp-up, procedure rescheduling and new product launches.

Stryker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Stryker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stryker Corporation Quote

Our Take

Stryker delivered a strong second quarter, with both earnings and sales beating their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The quarterly outperformance reflects a solid recovery from the first-quarter cybersecurity disruption. Broad-based strength across MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics, coupled with improving production and healthy hospital capital spending, drove the performance. Management tightened its full-year organic growth outlook, signaling confidence in continued operational recovery, which may get partially offset by a temporary supply disruption within the Inari peripheral vascular business.

Stryker expects this momentum to strengthen through the second half of 2026, supported by an elevated capital equipment backlog, record Mako installations, expanding robotic surgery adoption and a steady cadence of new product launches, including Mako RPS, Triathlon Gold and Pangea. Strategic acquisitions remain a key growth pillar. The integration of Inari expands Stryker's presence in mechanical thrombectomy, while the Amplitude Vascular Systems acquisition broadens its cardiovascular portfolio, reducing reliance on orthopaedics and enhancing long-term diversification.

However, execution risks tied to production ramp-up, the temporary Inari supply disruption, cybersecurity remediation costs and macro pressures such as raw material inflation are likely to persist. Nevertheless, diversified end markets, resilient procedural demand and disciplined capital deployment position Stryker for sustained growth beyond 2026.

SYK's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Stryker has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, McKesson MCK and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Revenues of $872.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%.

McKesson reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $11.69, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Revenues of $96.3 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

McKesson has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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