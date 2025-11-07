SYIEY vs. HWKN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Chemical - Specialty sector have probably already heard of Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY) and Hawkins (HWKN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Hawkins has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that SYIEY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SYIEY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.93, while HWKN has a forward P/E of 31.74. We also note that SYIEY has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HWKN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98.

Another notable valuation metric for SYIEY is its P/B ratio of 2.72. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HWKN has a P/B of 5.22.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SYIEY's Value grade of B and HWKN's Value grade of D.

SYIEY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HWKN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SYIEY is the superior option right now.

