SYIEY or HWKN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Chemical - Specialty stocks have likely encountered both Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY) and Hawkins (HWKN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR and Hawkins are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SYIEY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HWKN has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SYIEY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.26, while HWKN has a forward P/E of 36.28. We also note that SYIEY has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HWKN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27.

Another notable valuation metric for SYIEY is its P/B ratio of 2.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HWKN has a P/B of 6.04.

Based on these metrics and many more, SYIEY holds a Value grade of A, while HWKN has a Value grade of D.

SYIEY sticks out from HWKN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SYIEY is the better option right now.

