SYF & The Toro Company Unveil New Credit Card for Equipment Buyers

Synchrony Financial SYF and The Toro Company recently teamed up to launch a new co-branded credit card aimed at enhancing dealer networks and making it easier to finance lawn equipment. This initiative focuses on modernizing the way Toro, Exmark, Spartan and Z Turf Equipment dealers cater to their customers, especially since the demand for lawn care solutions continues to thrive in both residential and commercial markets.

The Toro Company credit card, issued by Synchrony, offers flexible promotional financing options, easy digital applications and handy tools that help dealers close sales more smoothly. With digital onboarding and real-time credit decisions, dealers can now reduce friction at the point of sale — an increasingly critical factor in high-ticket equipment categories.

A standout feature is SYF’s PRISM underwriting engine, which considers more than 9,000 data attributes. This advanced technology enables more nuanced credit approvals, which could broaden the pool of qualified buyers. For dealers, this means faster conversions and stronger repeat business, something important in a market where loyal customers frequently come back for upgrades, accessories or additional fleet equipment.

Beyond just financing, Synchrony is stepping up to support dealers with round-the-clock merchant assistance, tailored marketing materials, digital account management and valuable training resources. The company’s deep-rooted expertise in consumer financing, paired with The Toro Company’s lineup of equipment, positions this co-branded initiative to significantly boost sales momentum and customer experience throughout the network.

Looking forward, the collaboration between Synchrony and The Toro Company could set a standard for how financing systems develop in specialized equipment industries. By integrating credit access right into the dealer experience, SYF is poised to enhance its relationships with merchants while also tapping into additional loan growth in a sector known for its steady demand.

SYF Stock Price Performance

Year to date, Synchrony shares have risen 11.2% against the industry’s fall of 9.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

