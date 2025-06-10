SYF or SOFI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector might want to consider either Synchrony (SYF) or SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Synchrony and SoFi Technologies, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that SYF's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SYF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.92, while SOFI has a forward P/E of 51.56. We also note that SYF has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SOFI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45.

Another notable valuation metric for SYF is its P/B ratio of 1.51. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SOFI has a P/B of 2.33.

These metrics, and several others, help SYF earn a Value grade of A, while SOFI has been given a Value grade of F.

SYF stands above SOFI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that SYF is the superior value option right now.

