SYF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/1/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/1/23, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 5/12/23. As a percentage of SYF's recent stock price of $29.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Synchrony Financial to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when SYF shares open for trading on 5/1/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SYF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $27.145 per share, with $40.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.39.
In Thursday trading, Synchrony Financial shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
