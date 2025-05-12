SYF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.70, changing hands as high as $60.82 per share. Synchrony Financial shares are currently trading up about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $40.545 per share, with $70.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.54. The SYF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.