Syensqo (ENXTBR:SYENS) Price Target Decreased by 16.57% to 68.10

The average one-year price target for Syensqo (ENXTBR:SYENS) has been revised to 68,10 € / share. This is a decrease of 16.57% from the prior estimate of 81,63 € dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39,39 € to a high of 97,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.61% from the latest reported closing price of 49,85 € / share.

Syensqo Maintains 3.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.43%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -5.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syensqo. This is an decrease of 183 owner(s) or 85.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYENS is 0.15%, an increase of 19.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.76% to 1,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 459K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYENS by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 229K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYENS by 12,963.47% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 133K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYENS by 2.24% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 123K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMVX - Fidelity Mid Cap Value Fund holds 82K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 33.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYENS by 72.91% over the last quarter.

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