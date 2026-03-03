Markets
Syensqo Chair Rosemary Thorne Steps Down; Heike Van De Kerkhof Appointed Successor

March 03, 2026 — 01:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Syensqo SA (SYENS.BR, SHBBF), a science and specialty chemicals company, on Tuesday said Rosemary Thorne stepped down as Chair of the Board with immediate effect and will leave the board on March 31.

The company appointed Heike van de Kerkhof as independent Chair of the Board of Directors, effective March 3.

Roeland Baan stepped down as an independent director on March 2 for personal reasons.

Miguel Mantas, former CEO of Allnex, was appointed as an independent director.

Heike van de Kerkhof has served as an independent director since December 2023 and currently chairs the Nomination Committee.

The company said the board evolution supports its next phase focused on disciplined execution, operational excellence and long-term value creation.

On Monday, Syensqo closed trading, 1.30% higher at EUR49 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

