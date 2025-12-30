Markets
Syensqo Announces Passing Of COO And People Officer Hervé Tiberghien

December 30, 2025 — 10:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Syensqo SA/NV (SYENS.BR) announced on Tuesday the sudden passing of Hervé Tiberghien, Chief Operations and People Officer and a member of its Executive Leadership Team, at the age of 61.

Tiberghien played an important role in shaping Syensqo following its creation in December 2023, helping define its operating model, organizational structure, and people strategy.

Previously, he served as Chief People Officer at Solvay from 2019 to 2023 and held senior leadership roles at PPG Industries.

SYENS.BR is currently trading at 69.04 euros, up 0.72 euros or 1.05 percent on the Brussels Euronext.

