Sydney zoo's first baby koala in more than a year makes public debut

Contributor
Cordelia Hsu Reuters
Published

The first koala joey born in more than a year at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has finally emerged from his mother's pouch, zoo officials said on Wednesday.

By Cordelia Hsu

SYDNEY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The first koala joey born in more than a year at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has finally emerged from his mother's pouch, zoo officials said on Wednesday.

Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old, and is mum Willow's fifth joey.

The zoo's Senior Koala Keeper, Laura Jones, said Humphrey is doing well, "already beginning to attempt to eat eucalyptus leaves and is hanging on really tight to mum's back".

Koala joeys typically stay in their mother's pouch for up to six months, before emerging and attaching themselves to their mother's back.

Zoo visitors will be able to see Humphrey in person at Taronga's brand new Koala Encounter facility. For a chance to see him climb back into his mum's pouch, they'll need to hurry: within a few short months, he'll be too big to fit back in.

(Reporting by Cordelia Hsu; Writing by Kenneth Maxwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Kenneth.Maxwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More