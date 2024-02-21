News & Insights

Sydney martial arts instructor denied bail for murder of family of three

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

February 21, 2024 — 09:38 pm EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A martial arts instructor who allegedly killed a 7-year-old child and his mother in a Taekwondo studio before driving elsewhere and stabbing the boy's father to death was denied bail on Thursday at a hearing held by his hospital bed in Sydney.

Kwang Kyung Yoo, 49, was charged with triple murder over the death of the family who is originally from South Korea late on Wednesday.

Reuters was not able to contact Yoo for comment.

Yoo was denied bail on Thursday at a 5-minute bedside hearing at Sydney's Westmead Hospital, where he is under police guard, court documents showed.

Yoo arrived at the hospital just before midnight on Monday with apparent stab wounds to his chest, arms and stomach. He told police he had been assaulted in a supermarket car park.

However, police allege Yoo assaulted and killed the boy and his mother earlier that evening, around 6.00 p.m. (0700 GMT), inside the North Parramatta martial arts studio. He then travelled to the nearby suburb of Baulkham Hills where he stabbed the 39-year-old father to death after a confrontation.

Yoo knew the mother and the child, who regularly took lessons at the Taekwondo studio, according to police.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; +61477406822; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.