Sydney Airport prints sustainability-linked bond

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (IFR) - Sydney Airport has raised around A$600m (US$402m) equivalent from a multi-tranche, triple-currency US private placement, which includes the first sustainability-linked bond in that market, according to a stock exchange filing.

In addition to the A$100m 20-year sustainability-linked bond, which includes a four-month free delayed settlement, Sydney Airport raised A$220m and A$120m from standard 20-year and 30-year bonds.

The busiest airport in Australia also sold US$50m and €50m (US$54m) of 15-year bonds as part of its third transaction in the US private placement market, following A$380m and A$400m trades in 2014 and 2018.

Though pricing details were not released, Sydney Airport stressed the new bonds benefited from a more than 150bp decline in Australian dollar base rates since its previous US private placement in October 2018.

NAB, MUFG and Scotiabank helped arrange the issue, which saw sophisticated institutional investors participating in the sustainability-linked note portion.

The coupon on the sustainability-linked tranche will rise or fall depending on Sydney Airport’s sustainability performance, as assessed by independent third party Sustainalytics.

Sustainalytics measure ESG outcomes including sustainability performance and disclosures covering corporate governance, safety and waste.

Sydney Airport told IFR that its climate resilience, electrification and airspace and airfield efficiency programmes will facilitate continued progress across these metrics.

“Our sustainability-linked tranche reinforces our commitment to sustainability leadership and provides additional motivation to drive further improvement in our sustainability performance,” said Sydney Airport CFO Greg Botham.

Last May, Sydney Airport raised A$1.4bn through a multi-tranche sustainability-linked loan, the largest such syndicated financing for the airport sector globally, comprising A$570m three-year, A$530m four-year and A$300m five-year portions.

The proceeds of the new bonds will be used to repay all drawn bank debt, unlock additional liquidity to cover future debt maturities and fund planned investment, according to the airport.

The US private placement market has long been an attractive destination for Australian corporates seeking long-dated funding that is not readily available at home.

In the first half of 2019 Australian and New Zealand companies, primarily from the utility, industrial, property and infrastructure sectors, raised US$6.7bn from the US private placement market.

This represented a 14.5% market share and the largest supply from any country outside the US, according to the Private Placement Monitor.

