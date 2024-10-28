Sydbank’s Strategic Share Buyback Progresses Steadily

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S continues its strategic share buyback program, aiming to reduce its share capital, with recent transactions totaling 74,000 shares. This initiative, in compliance with EU regulations, has led Sydbank to hold 4.70% of its own shares, enhancing its stock’s appeal. The ongoing buyback underscores Sydbank’s commitment to optimizing shareholder value.

