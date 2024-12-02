Sydbank’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sydbank is actively reducing its share capital through a stock buyback program started in March 2024, with a total value of 1.2 billion DKK. The program, which is in line with EU regulations, aims to be completed by January 2025, and recent transactions have increased Sydbank’s ownership to 5.39% of its own shares.

For further insights into GB:0MGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.