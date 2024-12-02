News & Insights

Sydbank’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

December 02, 2024 — 05:49 am EST

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank is actively reducing its share capital through a stock buyback program started in March 2024, with a total value of 1.2 billion DKK. The program, which is in line with EU regulations, aims to be completed by January 2025, and recent transactions have increased Sydbank’s ownership to 5.39% of its own shares.

