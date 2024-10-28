Sydbank’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has continued its share buyback program, originally announced in February 2024, to reduce its share capital. In the 43rd week of the program, the bank repurchased 74,000 shares at an average price of approximately 338.54 kr each, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to 2,570,000. These transactions are part of a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and comply with EU regulations.

