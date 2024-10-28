News & Insights

Stocks

Sydbank’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

October 28, 2024 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has continued its share buyback program, originally announced in February 2024, to reduce its share capital. In the 43rd week of the program, the bank repurchased 74,000 shares at an average price of approximately 338.54 kr each, bringing the total number of shares repurchased to 2,570,000. These transactions are part of a strategic move to enhance shareholder value and comply with EU regulations.

For further insights into GB:0MGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.