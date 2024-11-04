Sydbank’s Ongoing Share Buyback Strategy

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank continues its strategic share buyback program, having repurchased 87,000 shares in the 44th week of 2024, totaling a value of DKK 28.1 million. This initiative, aimed at reducing the bank’s share capital, has accumulated 2,657,000 shares so far, representing 4.86% of the bank’s share capital. The transactions are executed under EU Safe Harbour rules, highlighting Sydbank’s commitment to maintaining market integrity.

