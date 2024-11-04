News & Insights

Stocks

Sydbank’s Ongoing Share Buyback Strategy

November 04, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank continues its strategic share buyback program, having repurchased 87,000 shares in the 44th week of 2024, totaling a value of DKK 28.1 million. This initiative, aimed at reducing the bank’s share capital, has accumulated 2,657,000 shares so far, representing 4.86% of the bank’s share capital. The transactions are executed under EU Safe Harbour rules, highlighting Sydbank’s commitment to maintaining market integrity.

For further insights into GB:0MGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.