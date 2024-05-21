News & Insights

Company Announcement No 19/2024

21 May 2024  

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 20
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

  Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

708,000

  

260,393,900.00
13 May 2024
14 May 2024
15 May 2024
16 May 2024
17 May 2024		 14,000
14,000
16,000
16,000
17,000		 363.88
366.51
361.73
357.94
361.66		 5,094,320.00
5,131,140.00
5,787,680.00
5,727,040.00
6,148,220.00
Total over week 20 77,000   27,888,400.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

785,000

  

288,282,300.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 788,313 own shares, equal to 1.44% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment

