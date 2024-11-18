Sydbank A/S Boosts Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S is actively conducting a share buyback program totaling 1.2 billion DKK, aimed at reducing its share capital by January 2025. The latest transactions in week 46 involved the purchase of 66,000 shares, bringing the total shares bought back to 2,798,000. These transactions are executed under EU regulations and are managed by Danske Bank A/S.

