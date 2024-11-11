News & Insights

Stocks

Sydbank A/S Announces Significant Share Buyback Program

November 11, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced that it holds 2,732,283 shares, equating to 5% of its total shares, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, valued at DKK 1,200 million, commenced on February 28, 2024, and is set to conclude by January 31, 2025. Investors might find this move indicative of the bank’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into GB:0MGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.