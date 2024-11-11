Sydbank A/S Announces Significant Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced that it holds 2,732,283 shares, equating to 5% of its total shares, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This initiative, valued at DKK 1,200 million, commenced on February 28, 2024, and is set to conclude by January 31, 2025. Investors might find this move indicative of the bank’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

