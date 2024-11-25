News & Insights

Sydbank A/S Advances with Strategic Share Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S is actively executing a share buyback program, aimed at reducing its share capital, with recent transactions accumulating to a total of 2,871,000 shares repurchased at a total value over 1 billion DKK. This strategic move, conducted under EU’s Safe Harbour rules, reflects the bank’s commitment to optimizing its financial structure. As of now, Sydbank holds 5.26% of its own shares, indicating significant progress in its buyback initiative.

