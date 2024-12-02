Sydbank A/S Advances in Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.
Sydbank A/S continues its share buyback program, purchasing 71,000 shares in the 48th week, bringing the total value of the buyback to over DKK 1 billion. This initiative, managed by Danske Bank, aims to reduce Sydbank’s share capital, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The bank now holds 2,945,141 own shares, accounting for 5.39% of its share capital.
