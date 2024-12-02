Sydbank A/S Advances in Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sydbank A/S continues its share buyback program, purchasing 71,000 shares in the 48th week, bringing the total value of the buyback to over DKK 1 billion. This initiative, managed by Danske Bank, aims to reduce Sydbank’s share capital, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The bank now holds 2,945,141 own shares, accounting for 5.39% of its share capital.

For further insights into GB:0MGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.