Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

November 18, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S continues its share buyback program, aiming to reduce its share capital with transactions totaling 66,000 shares valued at DKK 23.15 million in week 46. This strategic move, compliant with EU regulations, brings the total shares bought back to 2,798,000, representing 5.12% of the bank’s share capital. The program is set to complete by January 2025, reflecting Sydbank’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

