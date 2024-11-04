News & Insights

Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

November 04, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has actively progressed its share buyback program, which aims to reduce the company’s share capital. In the 44th week of 2024 alone, Sydbank repurchased 87,000 shares at a total transaction value of 28.1 million DKK, bringing the cumulative total to 2.657 million shares. This strategic move aligns with regulations to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

