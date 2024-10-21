News & Insights

Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S continues its robust share buyback program, which began in March 2024, with recent transactions totaling DKK 25.65 million in week 42. The initiative aims to reduce the bank’s share capital, enhancing shareholder value, and is conducted under EU’s Safe Harbour regulations. As of the latest update, Sydbank holds 2,496,283 of its own shares, representing 4.57% of the bank’s total share capital.

