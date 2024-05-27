News & Insights

Sydbank Announces Progress in Share Buyback

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced the execution of transactions as part of its 1.2 billion DKK share buyback program, initiated on March 4, 2024, with completion expected by January 31, 2025. The program aims to reduce the company’s share capital and complies with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and Safe Harbour rules. Following the latest transactions, Sydbank now owns a total of 848,372 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.55% of its share capital.

