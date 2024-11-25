Sydbank Advances Share Buyback Strategy in 2024

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.
Sydbank has been actively pursuing its share buyback program, which aims to reduce the bank’s share capital, with transactions amounting to 73,000 shares in the past week. The bank’s ongoing buyback, set to conclude by January 2025, has already led to the acquisition of 2,871,000 shares, totaling over DKK 1 billion. These strategic moves are part of Sydbank’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and aligning with regulatory provisions.
