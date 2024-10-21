Sydbank Advances in Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank has announced progress in its share buyback program aimed at reducing its share capital, with 77,000 shares repurchased last week for a total of approximately 25.65 million Danish kroner. This brings the total number of shares repurchased under the program to 2,496,000, representing 4.57% of the bank’s share capital, as part of a plan that started in March 2024 and will conclude by January 2025.

