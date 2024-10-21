Sydbank Advances in Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank has announced progress in its share buyback program aimed at reducing its share capital, with 77,000 shares repurchased last week for a total of approximately 25.65 million Danish kroner. This brings the total number of shares repurchased under the program to 2,496,000, representing 4.57% of the bank’s share capital, as part of a plan that started in March 2024 and will conclude by January 2025.

For further insights into GB:0MGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.