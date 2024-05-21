Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Program

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced the execution of a share buyback program initiated on March 4, 2024, with the aim of reducing its share capital, in compliance with EU market regulations. As of the latest week reported, the bank has acquired 77,000 shares for a total value of 27.9 million DKK, bringing the total buyback to 785,000 shares or 1.44% of its share capital. The transactions were conducted by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank.

