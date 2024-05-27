News & Insights

Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced that it is conducting a share buyback program, which began on March 4, 2024, and will run until January 31, 2025, with the aim of reducing the company’s share capital. The program, with a total value of DKK 1,200m, is being carried out according to the Safe Harbour rules. During week 21, the bank has purchased 57,000 shares, contributing to a total of 842,000 shares bought back under the program to date.

