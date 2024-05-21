News & Insights

Sydbank A/S Advances Share Buyback Effort

May 21, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has been actively executing its share buyback program, with a plan to purchase shares worth DKK 1,200m by January 2025. The initiative, aimed at reducing the bank’s share capital, complies with EU Safe Harbour regulations. Over the past week, the bank has acquired 77,000 shares, contributing to a total of 785,000 shares bought back under the program thus far.

