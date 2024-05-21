Sydbank A/S Acquires Coop Bank A/S

Sydbank A/S (GB:0MGE) has released an update.

Sydbank A/S has announced the acquisition of Coop Bank A/S, with the deal including a partnership expected to offer enhanced value to customers and members of Coop Denmark. The preliminary purchase price is set at 345 million DKK, with final terms contingent on regulatory approvals, expected by July 31, 2024. This strategic move is anticipated to bolster Sydbank’s annual post-tax results by approximately 40 million DKK and involves around 88,000 customers from Coop Bank.

