Sycamore to take Chico's FAS private in $1 bln deal

September 28, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Chico's FAS CHS.N said on Thursday it would be acquired by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners in a $1 billion deal, including debt.

Chico's FAS shareholders will receive $7.60 per share in cash, representing a 65% premium to the stock's last close.

The company's shares jumped 63% in premarket trading.

