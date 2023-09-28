Sycamore to take Chico's FAS private in $1 bln deal

Updates with details, shares

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Chico's FAS CHS.N said on Thursday it would be acquired by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners in a $1 billion deal, including debt.

Chico's FAS shareholders will receive $7.60 per share in cash, representing a 65% premium to the stock's last close.

The company's shares jumped 63% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

