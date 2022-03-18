Sycamore can relieve Ted Baker from its misery

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sycamore Partners is digging in the fashion discount corner. The U.S. fund, which specialises in struggling retail assets, said on Friday https://otp.investis.com/clients/uk/ted_baker/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=898&newsid=1561749 that it could make a cash offer for hard-pressed British fashion firm Ted Baker, triggering a 19% rally in its stock. For investors, the approach is a way of escaping the clutches of founder and former Chief Executive Ray Kelvin, whose overenthusiastic hugging habits led to his resignation in 2019 https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/time-for-ted-baker-to-embrace-overseas-offers and a share price rout. Ted Baker shares are worth less than a tenth of their value before the scandal erupted.

For Sycamore, it looks like an easy win. Assuming the U.S. fund pays 230 million pounds, a roughly 30% premium to Thursday’s market value, it could make a chunky 30% internal rate of return by simply growing revenue at 5% a year for five years and hiking the EBITDA margin to 12%, Breakingviews calculations show. That suggests the retailer may be worth more. Despite uncertainties in Europe because of the Ukrainian conflict, Ted Baker has worked hard to reduce its discounted sales to protect margins. Sycamore has ample wiggle room to pull investors from their misery. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tencent WeChat Pay rejig would have 1 bln problems

KKR property deal threads the needle in Japan

Electric-car makers need to stay on their diet

Online grocer woes imply fresh price wars

China Swiss IPOs as predictable as a cuckoo clock

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.