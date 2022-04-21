SYBT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.96, changing hands as high as $57.59 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYBT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.92 per share, with $67.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.38.

