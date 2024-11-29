SY Holdings Updates Board Structure for Enhanced Governance

SY Holdings Group Limited (HK:6069) has released an update.

SY Holdings Group Limited has announced an updated list of its board of directors and their roles, effective November 29, 2024. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each participating in various committees including audit, nomination, remuneration, and sustainability. This strategic structuring aims to enhance governance and oversight, which may influence investor confidence.

