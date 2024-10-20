News & Insights

SY Holdings Grants Major Credit Facilities in Digital Push

October 20, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

SY Holdings Group Limited (HK:6069) has released an update.

SY Holdings Group Limited has announced multiple facility agreements through its subsidiary SY Factoring, granting a total credit limit of RMB4,200,000,000 to various customers. These agreements are part of the company’s digital financing solutions, aiming to provide comprehensive financial support to its associated companies. This strategic move positions SY Holdings as a key player in the digital financing market.

