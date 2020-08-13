SY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of So-Young International Inc (Symbol: SY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.87, changing hands as low as $11.81 per share. So-Young International Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.03 per share, with $16.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.91.

