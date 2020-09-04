SY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of So-Young International Inc (Symbol: SY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.93, changing hands as high as $12.02 per share. So-Young International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.03 per share, with $16.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.88.

