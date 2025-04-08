$SXTP stock is up 62% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SXTP stock has now risen 62% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $71,745,013 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SXTP:
$SXTP Insider Trading Activity
$SXTP insiders have traded $SXTP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXTP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEOFFREY S DOW (President and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 80,951 shares for an estimated $96,122 and 0 sales.
- CHERYL XU has made 7 purchases buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $21,400 and 0 sales.
$SXTP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SXTP stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOGART WEALTH, LLC added 700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903
$SXTP Government Contracts
We have seen $311,862 of award payments to $SXTP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
