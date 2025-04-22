$SXTP stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SXTP stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,561,035 of trading volume.

$SXTP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SXTP:

$SXTP insiders have traded $SXTP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXTP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEOFFREY S DOW (President and CEO) has made 6 purchases buying 80,951 shares for an estimated $96,122 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHERYL XU has made 7 purchases buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $21,400 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SXTP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $SXTP stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOGART WEALTH, LLC added 700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SXTP Government Contracts

We have seen $311,862 of award payments to $SXTP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $SXTP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.