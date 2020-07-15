SXT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.52, changing hands as high as $56.36 per share. Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.24 per share, with $73.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.17.

